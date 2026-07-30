Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 53,752 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,265 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Kentucky Retirement Systems' portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:HD opened at $338.39 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $331.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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