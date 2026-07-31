Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 80,559 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,659 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 80,559 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

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Key Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, ahead of the roughly $0.33 consensus, while revenue reached $48.3 billion. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to a midpoint near $10.5 billion, citing stronger pricing, product mix and operating performance. Ford Q2 Earnings Beat on Pricing and Mix

Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, ahead of the roughly $0.33 consensus, while revenue reached $48.3 billion. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to a midpoint near $10.5 billion, citing stronger pricing, product mix and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup upgraded Ford to “buy” and raised its price target to $20, while JPMorgan and Piper Sandler lifted targets to $17 and maintained bullish ratings. These moves reinforce investor optimism about Ford’s turnaround and valuation. Analyst Ratings

Citigroup upgraded Ford to “buy” and raised its price target to $20, while JPMorgan and Piper Sandler lifted targets to $17 and maintained bullish ratings. These moves reinforce investor optimism about Ford’s turnaround and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Ford secured its largest U.S. military contract since the Cold War to develop F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes for the Army, adding potential diversification to its commercial vehicle business. Ford Lands Army Truck Contract

Ford secured its largest U.S. military contract since the Cold War to develop F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes for the Army, adding potential diversification to its commercial vehicle business. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, supporting Ford’s appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, supporting Ford’s appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $14.50 but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited upside at recent levels. Options activity was also unusually high, with call volume above typical levels, signaling increased speculative interest rather than a clear fundamental shift. BNP Paribas Exane Price Target

BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $14.50 but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited upside at recent levels. Options activity was also unusually high, with call volume above typical levels, signaling increased speculative interest rather than a clear fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: Ford posted a GAAP net loss of approximately $1.3 billion, largely because of a $3.6 billion impairment related to the BlueOval SK battery joint venture. The charge highlights concerns about the returns on Ford’s EV investments and balance-sheet strength.

Ford posted a GAAP net loss of approximately $1.3 billion, largely because of a $3.6 billion impairment related to the BlueOval SK battery joint venture. The charge highlights concerns about the returns on Ford’s EV investments and balance-sheet strength. Negative Sentiment: Ford Model e remains unprofitable and is expected to lose about $4 billion in 2026. Ford Pro EBIT also declined, while aluminum shortages and broader commodity pressures could weigh heavily on second-half margins.

Ford Model e remains unprofitable and is expected to lose about $4 billion in 2026. Ford Pro EBIT also declined, while aluminum shortages and broader commodity pressures could weigh heavily on second-half margins. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jim Farley warned employees that Chinese automakers could potentially enter the U.S. market within five to ten years, raising longer-term competitive concerns despite current trade barriers. Ford CEO Discusses Chinese Competition

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $48.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Ford Motor's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is -38.71%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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