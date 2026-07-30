Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,078 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Boeing were worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,021 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $489,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,907,876 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $840,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,074 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,953,087 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $858,294,000 after purchasing an additional 942,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 19,623.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,348 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $173,623,000 after buying an additional 867,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $214.28 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The firm has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.17 and a 200 day moving average of $224.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 346.82% and a net margin of 2.41%.The company's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here