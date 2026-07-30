Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 14,163 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,747 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Automatic Data Processing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Automatic Data Processing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue topped estimates. ADP reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share, above the $2.59 consensus, while revenue reached $5.47 billion versus expectations of $5.44 billion. Revenue rose 6.8% year over year, and earnings increased from $2.26 a year earlier. ADP Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Results

ADP reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share, above the $2.59 consensus, while revenue reached $5.47 billion versus expectations of $5.44 billion. Revenue rose 6.8% year over year, and earnings increased from $2.26 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based growth supported profitability. Management cited gains in both employer services and human-resources outsourcing, along with client-funds income and productivity improvements that helped lift margins and profits. The results reinforced expectations for continued growth in fiscal 2027. ADP Targets More Gains Ahead After Quarterly Growth

Management cited gains in both employer services and human-resources outsourcing, along with client-funds income and productivity improvements that helped lift margins and profits. The results reinforced expectations for continued growth in fiscal 2027. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support improved. BMO Capital Markets raised its ADP price target from $248 to $305 while maintaining a “market perform” rating. The higher target reflects improved expectations, although the neutral rating limits the strength of the bullish signal.

BMO Capital Markets raised its ADP price target from $248 to $305 while maintaining a “market perform” rating. The higher target reflects improved expectations, although the neutral rating limits the strength of the bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 guidance was close to expectations. ADP forecast adjusted EPS of $12.12 to $12.34, compared with the $12.19 consensus, and revenue of $23.0 billion to $23.3 billion versus expectations of $23.1 billion. The outlook is solid but does not represent a major consensus beat. ADP Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

ADP forecast adjusted EPS of $12.12 to $12.34, compared with the $12.19 consensus, and revenue of $23.0 billion to $23.3 billion versus expectations of $23.1 billion. The outlook is solid but does not represent a major consensus beat. Negative Sentiment: Broader market conditions remain a risk. A sharp oil-price surge tied to heightened U.S.-Iran tensions pressured major equity indexes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision. ADP’s defensive, recurring-revenue profile helped its shares outperform the market backdrop, but volatility and interest-rate uncertainty could still weigh on valuation.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $244.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $261.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 3.5%

ADP opened at $273.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company's 50-day moving average is $234.18 and its 200 day moving average is $224.32. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.16 and a fifty-two week high of $315.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.120-12.340 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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