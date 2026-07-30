Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 22,733 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,733 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 4.0%

EMR opened at $145.81 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is $141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.36.

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About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

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