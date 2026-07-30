Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 31,556 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,856 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems' portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $75,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maseco LLP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% during the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s pipeline beyond its GLP-1 weight-loss franchise—including oncology and other newer medicines—is expected to support future growth and diversify the business. Analysts also point to several potentially important programs moving through development. Lilly pipeline article

Lilly’s pipeline beyond its GLP-1 weight-loss franchise—including oncology and other newer medicines—is expected to support future growth and diversify the business. Analysts also point to several potentially important programs moving through development. Positive Sentiment: The company’s $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley expands its presence in emerging psychedelic-based mental-health treatments, signaling that Lilly is investing beyond its current GLP-1 leadership. Lilly AtaiBeckley acquisition article

The company’s $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley expands its presence in emerging psychedelic-based mental-health treatments, signaling that Lilly is investing beyond its current GLP-1 leadership. Positive Sentiment: Expansion of research and development activity in China, along with plans for a new Lehigh Valley manufacturing plant, could strengthen Lilly’s global research and production capacity. Lilly China R&D article

Expansion of research and development activity in China, along with plans for a new Lehigh Valley manufacturing plant, could strengthen Lilly’s global research and production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly is one of the market’s most closely watched companies in next week’s earnings slate. The report may be a near-term catalyst, particularly as investors assess demand for its GLP-1 medicines and progress in its broader portfolio. Week ahead earnings preview

Lilly is one of the market’s most closely watched companies in next week’s earnings slate. The report may be a near-term catalyst, particularly as investors assess demand for its GLP-1 medicines and progress in its broader portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings estimates are mixed. Zacks says Lilly may lack the indicators typically associated with an earnings beat, while Erste Group reduced its FY2026 EPS forecast to $35.34 from $36.33. That caution may be weighing on the stock ahead of results. Lilly earnings expectations

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,210.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,249.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,148.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,042.77.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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