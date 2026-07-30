Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 48,403 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,403 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $518,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at $76,674,826.57. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at $15,395,077.28. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,687,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.46 and a 52-week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Gilead Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Trending Headlines about Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst Michael Yee reiterated a Buy rating and maintained a $175 price target, citing Gilead’s long-acting HIV pipeline and advances in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as sources of durable growth. Michael Yee Reiterates Buy on Gilead

UBS analyst Michael Yee reiterated a rating and maintained a $175 price target, citing Gilead’s long-acting HIV pipeline and advances in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as sources of durable growth. Positive Sentiment: The earnings preview highlights continued strength in Gilead’s HIV franchise, rising expectations for Yeztugo, and progress in oncology. These businesses could help support revenue growth and investor sentiment if management provides constructive guidance. Gilead to Report Q2 Earnings

The earnings preview highlights continued strength in Gilead’s HIV franchise, rising expectations for Yeztugo, and progress in oncology. These businesses could help support revenue growth and investor sentiment if management provides constructive guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead’s CAR-T therapies remain established products, but off-the-shelf developers are targeting market segments that approved therapies do not fully address. This could expand the broader CAR-T market while also increasing competitive pressure over time. BMS and Gilead Rule in the CAR-T Space

Gilead’s CAR-T therapies remain established products, but off-the-shelf developers are targeting market segments that approved therapies do not fully address. This could expand the broader CAR-T market while also increasing competitive pressure over time. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its Gilead price target from $155 to $145 and assigned an Equal Weight rating, signaling more limited near-term upside despite the target remaining above the current trading level. Barclays Gilead Price Target Update

Barclays lowered its Gilead price target from $155 to $145 and assigned an rating, signaling more limited near-term upside despite the target remaining above the current trading level. Negative Sentiment: Analyst previews warn that Gilead may report a decline in second-quarter earnings and does not appear to have the usual combination of positive earnings revisions and estimate-beat indicators. Competitive pressure in Cell Therapy is an additional concern heading into the report. Analysts Estimate Gilead to Report a Decline in Earnings

Analyst previews warn that Gilead may report a decline in second-quarter earnings and does not appear to have the usual combination of positive earnings revisions and estimate-beat indicators. Competitive pressure in Cell Therapy is an additional concern heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Atea Pharmaceuticals said its hepatitis C combination therapy matched Gilead’s drug in a pivotal Phase 3 trial. If approved, a competing oral regimen could threaten Gilead’s hepatitis C franchise, although commercialization and regulatory risks remain. Atea Hepatitis C Phase 3 Trial

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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