Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 9,102 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,214 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,387 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $531,493,000 after buying an additional 877,932 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,784,000 after acquiring an additional 669,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after acquiring an additional 527,523 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3,497.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,276 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $272,746,000 after acquiring an additional 438,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 560,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $271,031,000 after acquiring an additional 375,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $570.21 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $412.55 and a one year high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.01. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 91.42%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $600.00 price target on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $626.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. government awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract worth up to $58.62 billion for PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor production. The award is the largest Patriot missile deal to date and should significantly expand Lockheed’s backlog, manufacturing visibility and future cash-flow potential as global conflicts deplete missile inventories. Department of War Awards Lockheed Martin $58.62B for Multiyear PAC-3 MSE Production

The U.S. government awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract worth up to for PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor production. The award is the largest Patriot missile deal to date and should significantly expand Lockheed’s backlog, manufacturing visibility and future cash-flow potential as global conflicts deplete missile inventories. Positive Sentiment: The Patriot award reinforces the company’s missile growth outlook, alongside demand for PAC-3, THAAD and PrSM systems. Recent coverage highlighted record backlog of approximately $230 billion , recovering free cash flow of $2.9 billion and strong Missile and Fire Control segment growth. Lockheed Martin: Missiles Make Valuation Attractive Again

The Patriot award reinforces the company’s missile growth outlook, alongside demand for PAC-3, THAAD and PrSM systems. Recent coverage highlighted record backlog of approximately , recovering free cash flow of $2.9 billion and strong Missile and Fire Control segment growth. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed also showcased the MORFIUS X-Rotor counter-drone system, which uses high-power microwave energy to disable drone swarms. The technology could benefit from military demand for lower-cost defenses against increasingly common unmanned threats. Tech Weekly: Tesla under strain, Lockheed innovates drone fighter

Lockheed also showcased the MORFIUS X-Rotor counter-drone system, which uses high-power microwave energy to disable drone swarms. The technology could benefit from military demand for lower-cost defenses against increasingly common unmanned threats. Neutral Sentiment: The contract is an undefinitized contract action and is stated as “up to” $58.62 billion, so the final value, timing and profitability may differ from the headline amount. Investors may also be awaiting details on production capacity and margins.

The contract is an and is stated as “up to” $58.62 billion, so the final value, timing and profitability may differ from the headline amount. Investors may also be awaiting details on production capacity and margins. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s decline suggests some investors may be taking profits or remaining cautious about valuation and execution, even after strong quarterly results and raised full-year earnings guidance. The award is strategically positive, but much of the missile-growth outlook may already be reflected in the share price.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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