Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,413 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 136,037 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Intel were worth $18,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,182 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $2,167,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its stake in Intel by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 653,792 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 169,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Down 5.1%

Intel stock opened at $81.88 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $413.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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