Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,518 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Intuit were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 522.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,852,000 after buying an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,848,954,000 after acquiring an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Intuit by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Intuit by 119.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,618 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit’s latest reported quarter showed resilient financial performance: revenue rose 10.4% year over year to $8.56 billion and adjusted earnings of $12.80 per share exceeded consensus estimates. Management maintained fiscal 2026 guidance, which may be supporting the rebound. Intuit investor attention article

Intuit’s latest reported quarter showed resilient financial performance: revenue rose 10.4% year over year to $8.56 billion and adjusted earnings of $12.80 per share exceeded consensus estimates. Management maintained fiscal 2026 guidance, which may be supporting the rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit is attracting elevated investor attention, but the Zacks article does not identify a new fundamental catalyst. Broader U.S. equities were also weaker ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision and major technology earnings, creating a mixed market backdrop for INTU. Equities lower ahead of Fed decision article

Intuit is attracting elevated investor attention, but the Zacks article does not identify a new fundamental catalyst. Broader U.S. equities were also weaker ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision and major technology earnings, creating a mixed market backdrop for INTU. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen downgraded Intuit to Hold from Buy, citing a near-term catalyst path that appears more negative than positive and could limit a recovery in the shares. The downgrade reinforces concerns that lowered TurboTax growth guidance may continue to weigh on valuation. TD Cowen Intuit downgrade article

TD Cowen downgraded Intuit to Hold from Buy, citing a near-term catalyst path that appears more negative than positive and could limit a recovery in the shares. The downgrade reinforces concerns that lowered TurboTax growth guidance may continue to weigh on valuation. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class-action lawsuit against Intuit and certain officers. The allegations claim the company overstated the strength and sustainability of its tax-related operations, particularly TurboTax, while failing to disclose customer losses, competitive pressure and pricing challenges. Investors who purchased securities between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026, have until September 8, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. These announcements increase headline, legal and reputational risk, although the allegations have not been proven. Intuit class action lawsuit article

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $333.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $462.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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