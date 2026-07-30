Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 105.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,482 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 71,654 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Qualcomm were worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,086 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 15.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 97,161 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $12,512,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 227.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 747,220 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $96,227,000 after buying an additional 518,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encore Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the first quarter valued at $3,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.94. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The firm has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.69 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $9.95 billion , exceeding the $9.69 billion consensus estimate. Automotive revenue and broader diversification remain important growth drivers. Qualcomm quarterly earnings report

Qualcomm reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of , exceeding the $9.69 billion consensus estimate. Automotive revenue and broader diversification remain important growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: BMW selected Qualcomm as its lead compute-silicon provider for future digital-cockpit and advanced driver-assistance systems, with programs expected to extend through the next decade. The deal strengthens Qualcomm’s automotive backlog and reduces reliance on smartphones. Qualcomm BMW chip supply deal

BMW selected Qualcomm as its lead compute-silicon provider for future digital-cockpit and advanced driver-assistance systems, with programs expected to extend through the next decade. The deal strengthens Qualcomm’s automotive backlog and reduces reliance on smartphones. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, adding AI-native software for deploying generative and agentic AI workloads across edge, cloud and data-center systems. Qualcomm completes Modular acquisition

Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, adding AI-native software for deploying generative and agentic AI workloads across edge, cloud and data-center systems. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s quarterly EPS of $2.21 was essentially in line with estimates but declined from $2.77 a year earlier, while revenue growth was stronger than expected.

Qualcomm’s quarterly EPS of was essentially in line with estimates but declined from $2.77 a year earlier, while revenue growth was stronger than expected. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $2.05–$2.25 was below the $2.23 consensus midpoint, and the $9.7–$10.5 billion revenue range was broadly in line with expectations. Management cited a continuing memory and semiconductor supply crunch and indicated that prices will rise. Qualcomm earnings guidance and memory crunch

Fiscal fourth-quarter EPS guidance of was below the $2.23 consensus midpoint, and the $9.7–$10.5 billion revenue range was broadly in line with expectations. Management cited a continuing memory and semiconductor supply crunch and indicated that prices will rise. Negative Sentiment: Net income fell 25% year over year to approximately $2 billion. Weak handset sales, higher costs and declining Apple-related revenue are weighing on short-term earnings sentiment, despite automotive strength. Qualcomm Q3 earnings miss

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $452,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,899.04. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,529 shares of company stock worth $4,011,441. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Freedom Capital lowered Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $224.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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