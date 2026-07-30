Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 150,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,287.2% during the first quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 60,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 55,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after buying an additional 995,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $33,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $421.30 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $461.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $410.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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