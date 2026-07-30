Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $29.44 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,800 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems' portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Audent Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $189,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,890,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,990 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $124,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $979.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,051.46 and a 200-day moving average of $953.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $694.05 and a 52-week high of $1,153.99. The stock has a market cap of $289.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,195.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,070.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,061.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and T. Rowe Price launched a private-markets interval fund for retail investors, potentially expanding Goldman’s asset-management distribution and fee opportunities. CEO David Solomon’s support for the revised Crypto Clarity Act may also improve the firm’s positioning in digital-asset regulation. Goldman Sachs Launches Retail Private Markets Fund

Goldman Sachs and T. Rowe Price launched a private-markets interval fund for retail investors, potentially expanding Goldman’s asset-management distribution and fee opportunities. CEO David Solomon’s support for the revised Crypto Clarity Act may also improve the firm’s positioning in digital-asset regulation. Positive Sentiment: Goldman ranked among the leading global M&A advisers in the first half of 2026, advising on transactions valued at $597.4 billion. Strong deal activity supports potential investment-banking revenue, although it does not directly change near-term earnings guidance. Goldman Sachs, Houlihan Lokey Lead H1 2026 M&A Adviser Rankings

Goldman ranked among the leading global M&A advisers in the first half of 2026, advising on transactions valued at $597.4 billion. Strong deal activity supports potential investment-banking revenue, although it does not directly change near-term earnings guidance. Positive Sentiment: Goldman-backed Attovia Therapeutics is seeking up to $212.5 million in a U.S. IPO, highlighting the firm’s involvement in capital raising and potential future underwriting or advisory revenue. Goldman-Backed Biotech Attovia Seeks $212.5 Million IPO

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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