Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $8.35 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,795 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 4.0%

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company's 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is currently 99.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.20.

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Mondelez International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mondelez reported second-quarter revenue of $9.36 billion, ahead of the $9.21 billion consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 exceeded expectations of approximately $0.67-$0.68. Revenue increased 4.1% year over year, supported by pricing, volume growth, and strength in Latin America. Reuters earnings report

Mondelez reported second-quarter revenue of $9.36 billion, ahead of the $9.21 billion consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 exceeded expectations of approximately $0.67-$0.68. Revenue increased 4.1% year over year, supported by pricing, volume growth, and strength in Latin America. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 organic net revenue outlook to at least 2% growth, signaling continued confidence in demand despite consumer-spending concerns. Management also cited volume/mix growth, market-share gains, and improved profitability. Mondelez Q2 results

The company raised its 2026 organic net revenue outlook to at least 2% growth, signaling continued confidence in demand despite consumer-spending concerns. Management also cited volume/mix growth, market-share gains, and improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target from $68 to $70 and assigned an “outperform” rating; TD Cowen increased its target from $67 to $70 with a “buy” rating; and JPMorgan lifted its target from $70 to $72 while maintaining an “overweight” rating. The upgrades reinforce bullish sentiment following the earnings report. Benzinga analyst actions

BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target from $68 to $70 and assigned an “outperform” rating; TD Cowen increased its target from $67 to $70 with a “buy” rating; and JPMorgan lifted its target from $70 to $72 while maintaining an “overweight” rating. The upgrades reinforce bullish sentiment following the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was essentially flat year over year on a constant-currency basis, and the company’s full-year EPS guidance of $2.97-$3.12 remains broadly in line with the roughly $3.05 analyst consensus. This limits the extent of the earnings upside.

Adjusted EPS was essentially flat year over year on a constant-currency basis, and the company’s full-year EPS guidance of $2.97-$3.12 remains broadly in line with the roughly $3.05 analyst consensus. This limits the extent of the earnings upside. Negative Sentiment: A broader market sell-off tied to a sharp oil-price increase, geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran, and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision could create headwinds for MDLZ despite its company-specific gains. Market update

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

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