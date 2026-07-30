Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 236.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 85,385 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in American International Group were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in American International Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,561 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Opal Capital LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Opal Capital LLC now owns 87,413 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in American International Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,825,586 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $137,375,000 after purchasing an additional 232,842 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised American International Group from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American International Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $80.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.86%.The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

See Also

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