Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,503 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Danaher were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 4.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,982,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Danaher by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 85,466 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $196.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.44 and a 200-day moving average of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $160.93 and a 12 month high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Argus reduced their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHR

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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