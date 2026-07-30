Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,835 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,815. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Evercore set a $570.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $617.14.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $577.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.27 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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