Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,151 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares during the quarter. McDonald's makes up about 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in McDonald's were worth $25,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in McDonald's by 3,294.5% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,779 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in McDonald's by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $7,493,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $271.34 on Thursday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $260.96 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The business's 50-day moving average is $275.42 and its 200 day moving average is $298.15.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's payout ratio is 61.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald's from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $331.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald's from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $2,355,634. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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