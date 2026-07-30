Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 21,667 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,146 shares of the energy producer's stock after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 151.0% in the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.74. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business's revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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