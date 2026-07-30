Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 33,307 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,213,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after buying an additional 248,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,154,831,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,184,446,000 after buying an additional 4,129,601 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,491 shares of company stock worth $28,806,861. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $312.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.1%

TXN opened at $271.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The firm's fifty day moving average is $299.46 and its 200 day moving average is $249.70. The stock has a market cap of $247.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.45%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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