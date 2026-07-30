Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 42,075 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings estimates increased. Erste Group Bank raised its Morgan Stanley EPS forecasts to $12.82 for fiscal 2026 and $13.65 for fiscal 2027, up from $12.07 and $12.88, respectively. The firm maintained a Buy rating, while the current consensus is $12.68 for the year. This reinforces expectations for continued earnings momentum after Morgan Stanley’s recent quarterly beat. Morgan Stanley earnings estimate revisions

Erste Group Bank raised its Morgan Stanley EPS forecasts to $12.82 for fiscal 2026 and $13.65 for fiscal 2027, up from $12.07 and $12.88, respectively. The firm maintained a Buy rating, while the current consensus is $12.68 for the year. This reinforces expectations for continued earnings momentum after Morgan Stanley’s recent quarterly beat. Positive Sentiment: Crypto product expansion could create new fee revenue. Morgan Stanley Investment Management launched the MSSE Ethereum Trust and MSOL Solana Trust, each with a 0.14% expense ratio and plans to pass staking rewards to investors. The products expand the firm’s digital-asset lineup beyond its Bitcoin fund and could strengthen its position in the growing crypto ETF market. Morgan Stanley Ether and Solana ETPs

Morgan Stanley Investment Management launched the MSSE Ethereum Trust and MSOL Solana Trust, each with a 0.14% expense ratio and plans to pass staking rewards to investors. The products expand the firm’s digital-asset lineup beyond its Bitcoin fund and could strengthen its position in the growing crypto ETF market. Positive Sentiment: Investment-banking activity remains strong. Morgan Stanley advised on 15 construction-related M&A transactions valued at $81.3 billion during the first half of 2026. Separately, research cited strong second-quarter trading and investment-banking results across major banks, supporting the outlook for Morgan Stanley’s institutional securities business. Morgan Stanley construction M&A advisory

Morgan Stanley advised on 15 construction-related M&A transactions valued at $81.3 billion during the first half of 2026. Separately, research cited strong second-quarter trading and investment-banking results across major banks, supporting the outlook for Morgan Stanley’s institutional securities business. Neutral Sentiment: Recent operating performance was strong but may already be reflected in valuation. Morgan Stanley’s latest reported quarter included EPS of $3.46 versus an expected $2.89 and revenue of $21.35 billion versus $19.67 billion, with revenue up 27.1% year over year. However, the stock’s elevated valuation and position above its long-term moving average may leave it sensitive to profit-taking.

Morgan Stanley’s latest reported quarter included EPS of $3.46 versus an expected $2.89 and revenue of $21.35 billion versus $19.67 billion, with revenue up 27.1% year over year. However, the stock’s elevated valuation and position above its long-term moving average may leave it sensitive to profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Allegations involving mortgage approvals add reputational risk. Reports alleged that Morgan Stanley bankers were pressured to approve mortgages for wealthy clients. Although the reports do not establish wrongdoing, investors may be concerned about potential compliance, legal or regulatory scrutiny. Morgan Stanley mortgage allegations

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $203.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.92 and a 200-day moving average of $190.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $136.17 and a 12 month high of $232.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.57. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Morgan Stanley's revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MS

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

Further Reading

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