Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 8,135 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,601 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after buying an additional 360,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,023,795,000 after acquiring an additional 638,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,103,196,000 after acquiring an additional 323,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after acquiring an additional 234,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $208.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.23. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.79 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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