Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in American Express Company $AXP

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 120.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,063 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in American Express were worth $23,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $385.00 to $382.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of American Express from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $372.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $330.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $333.92 and its 200 day moving average is $328.98. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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