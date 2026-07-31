Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 124.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $4,616,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 242,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 53,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LYB stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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