Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,277 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,457 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $204.22.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $199.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.26 and a 200-day moving average of $176.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $207.76. The company has a market capitalization of $310.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 84.48%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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