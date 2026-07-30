Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 118.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,409 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 135,770 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,252,372 shares of the company's stock worth $5,036,712,000 after purchasing an additional 189,548 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,196,783 shares of the company's stock worth $3,990,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,224 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,887,285 shares of the company's stock worth $3,954,307,000 after purchasing an additional 846,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,800,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: New trade-finance platform: Citi launched Citi Consolidate™, an Infor Nexus-powered solution that digitizes invoice approvals, purchase orders and payables for corporate buyers and suppliers in the United States and Canada. The platform could deepen client relationships, improve working-capital services and generate additional fee revenue while strengthening Citi’s technology and risk-control capabilities. Citi Is Now Live With a Trade Digitization Solution Integrating Supply Chain Solutions

Citi launched Citi Consolidate™, an Infor Nexus-powered solution that digitizes invoice approvals, purchase orders and payables for corporate buyers and suppliers in the United States and Canada. The platform could deepen client relationships, improve working-capital services and generate additional fee revenue while strengthening Citi’s technology and risk-control capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Higher shareholder returns: Citigroup raised its quarterly dividend 11.7% to $0.67 per share after reporting its strongest quarterly revenue in roughly a decade. The increase reinforces the bank’s capital-return story and may improve its appeal to income-focused investors. This High-Yield Bank Stock Just Raised Its Dividend by 11.7%

Citigroup raised its quarterly dividend 11.7% to $0.67 per share after reporting its strongest quarterly revenue in roughly a decade. The increase reinforces the bank’s capital-return story and may improve its appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Improved earnings outlook: Erste Group Bank raised its Citigroup EPS estimates to $11.18 for fiscal 2026 and $12.80 for fiscal 2027. Citi also recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, with revenue up 14.5% year over year, supporting the case for continued earnings momentum.

Erste Group Bank raised its Citigroup EPS estimates to $11.18 for fiscal 2026 and $12.80 for fiscal 2027. Citi also recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, with revenue up 14.5% year over year, supporting the case for continued earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Fed holds rates, but dissent is hawkish: The Federal Reserve kept rates at 3.50%–3.75%, while three officials favored a hike. Stable rates avoid an immediate disruption to borrowing markets, but the dissent highlights persistent inflation risk and could limit expectations for future rate cuts. Fed Holds Rates, but 3 Hawkish Rebels Demand Hike as Inflation Fight Erupts

The Federal Reserve kept rates at 3.50%–3.75%, while three officials favored a hike. Stable rates avoid an immediate disruption to borrowing markets, but the dissent highlights persistent inflation risk and could limit expectations for future rate cuts. Negative Sentiment: Reputational overhang: A former Citigroup managing director was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex crimes. The case concerns a former employee rather than current operations, but renewed coverage may create negative reputational sentiment for the company. Ex-Citigroup Managing Director Gets 30 Years for Sex Crimes

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $127.26 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96. The company has a market capitalization of $217.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Citigroup's payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $135.50 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Argus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore set a $143.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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