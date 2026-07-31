Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,105 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 27,873 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Newmont were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Newmont by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business's 50-day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Newmont had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Newmont from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raises earnings estimate and maintains bullish rating: Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 earnings-per-share forecast for Newmont to $8.83 from $8.80, kept a “Sector Outperform” rating, and retained a $147 price target. The target implies meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforces the view that Newmont’s production portfolio and gold exposure can support earnings growth. Scotiabank raises Newmont earnings estimate

Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 earnings-per-share forecast for Newmont to $8.83 from $8.80, kept a “Sector Outperform” rating, and retained a $147 price target. The target implies meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforces the view that Newmont’s production portfolio and gold exposure can support earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option buying signals bullish positioning: Investors purchased 37,951 Newmont call options on Wednesday, approximately 71% above typical daily volume. While options activity does not guarantee future performance, the unusually high call volume suggests increased speculative or hedging demand for an upside move. Investors buy high volume of Newmont call options

Investors purchased 37,951 Newmont call options on Wednesday, approximately 71% above typical daily volume. While options activity does not guarantee future performance, the unusually high call volume suggests increased speculative or hedging demand for an upside move. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont versus Equinox comparison highlights competing investment factors: Both Newmont (NEM) and Equinox Gold (EQX) are described as having growth pipelines, strong balance sheets, and shareholder-return potential. Differences in valuation, expected production growth, and expansion plans mean the comparison is relevant to investors, but it does not provide a direct new catalyst for NEM. NEM versus EQX comparison

Both Newmont (NEM) and Equinox Gold (EQX) are described as having growth pipelines, strong balance sheets, and shareholder-return potential. Differences in valuation, expected production growth, and expansion plans mean the comparison is relevant to investors, but it does not provide a direct new catalyst for NEM. Neutral Sentiment: Executive stock awards and ownership disclosures: Several Newmont executives, including the chief technical officer and chief operating officer, reported stock awards or changes in holdings. These routine filings may align management with shareholders, but they do not represent open-market purchases or materially change the company’s fundamentals. Newmont executive stock filings

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,060,654.68. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,439.70. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 9,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,952 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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