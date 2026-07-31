Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 93,917 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,558 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 93,917 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,781,790,000 after purchasing an additional 966,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,474,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after purchasing an additional 485,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NextEra’s board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.6232 per share , payable Sept. 15 to shareholders of record Aug. 28. The announcement reinforces NEE’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

NextEra’s board declared a regular quarterly dividend of , payable Sept. 15 to shareholders of record Aug. 28. The announcement reinforces NEE’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: NextEra and Brookfield Asset Management are planning a more than $100 billion data-center campus at the former Department of Energy uranium-enrichment site in Paducah, Kentucky. NextEra is expected to provide dedicated generation, including roughly 2 gigawatts of natural-gas capacity and battery storage, potentially creating substantial long-term demand for its power infrastructure. Brookfield, NextEra to develop $100 billion data center campus in Kentucky

NextEra and Brookfield Asset Management are planning a more than at the former Department of Energy uranium-enrichment site in Paducah, Kentucky. NextEra is expected to provide dedicated generation, including roughly 2 gigawatts of natural-gas capacity and battery storage, potentially creating substantial long-term demand for its power infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: The aging U.S. power grid and data-center electricity constraints strengthen the strategic case for dedicated power projects. However, the Kentucky development is targeted for completion around 2031-2032, so meaningful earnings contributions remain several years away. Why an Aging Power Grid Is Fueling a New ETF Bet

The aging U.S. power grid and data-center electricity constraints strengthen the strategic case for dedicated power projects. However, the Kentucky development is targeted for completion around 2031-2032, so meaningful earnings contributions remain several years away. Negative Sentiment: The $100 billion announcement has not produced a strong stock reaction because investors remain cautious about project specifics, including confirmed customers, financing, construction execution and regulatory approvals. Large headline figures alone are becoming less compelling in the AI-power trade. One Sign the AI Power Trade Is Running Out of Juice

The $100 billion announcement has not produced a strong stock reaction because investors remain cautious about project specifics, including confirmed customers, financing, construction execution and regulatory approvals. Large headline figures alone are becoming less compelling in the AI-power trade. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed solid execution but mixed fundamentals: adjusted EPS of $1.15 exceeded the $1.11 consensus, while revenue of $7.53 billion fell short of the $8.11 billion estimate. Investors may also be focused on the capital demands of NextEra’s broader expansion plans despite full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $3.92-$4.02.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE NEE opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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