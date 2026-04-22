Kenvue Inc. $KVUE is Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's 6th Largest Position

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Kenvue accounts for about 6.6% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda owned about 0.10% of Kenvue worth $34,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 705.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business's fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KVUE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Further Reading

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