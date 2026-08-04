Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,685 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,193 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Kenvue were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Kenvue

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kenvue's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KVUE. Barclays boosted their price target on Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research lowered Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.58.

View Our Latest Report on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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