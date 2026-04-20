Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Stock Holdings Raised by Mayar Capital Ltd.

Mayar Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,716 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the period. Kenvue makes up about 17.0% of Mayar Capital Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mayar Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Kenvue were worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 310,686 shares of the company's stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 980,436 shares of the company's stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 351,259 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Kenvue by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,411,380 shares of the company's stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 644,930 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kenvue Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kenvue's payout ratio is presently 107.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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