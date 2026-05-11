Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Acquires New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $10,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 222,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,281,000 after buying an additional 176,750 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $131.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $9,238,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its buy rating on Gilead and raised its price target to $157 from $155, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating on Gilead and raised its price target to from $155, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported Q1 EPS of $2.03 and revenue of $6.96 billion , both ahead of analyst expectations, supported by HIV and Trodelvy sales growth. Yahoo Finance

Gilead reported and , both ahead of analyst expectations, supported by HIV and Trodelvy sales growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its Yeztugo 2026 sales guidance to $1 billion from $800 million, signaling stronger-than-expected launch momentum. Yahoo Finance

The company raised its to from $800 million, signaling stronger-than-expected launch momentum. Neutral Sentiment: RBC slightly reduced its price target to $122 from $123 and kept a sector perform view, suggesting a more cautious stance but no major change in thesis. Benzinga

RBC slightly reduced its price target to from $123 and kept a view, suggesting a more cautious stance but no major change in thesis. Negative Sentiment: Gilead cut its 2026 EPS guidance to a loss range of -$1.05 to -$0.65 , a major deterioration from prior profit expectations, due to acquisition charges and financing costs. Reuters

Gilead cut its to a loss range of , a major deterioration from prior profit expectations, due to acquisition charges and financing costs. Negative Sentiment: Investors also appear concerned that near-term growth is being driven more by older products like Descovy and Biktarvy than by the much-anticipated Yeztugo launch, creating questions about the pace of future growth. Yahoo Finance

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here