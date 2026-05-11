Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Boosts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Get IBKR alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $84.42 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $87.37.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Interactive Brokers Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Interactive Brokers Group wasn't on the list.

While Interactive Brokers Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here