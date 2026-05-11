Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Buys 27,686 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,773 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,559 shares of the technology company's stock worth $111,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,331 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,281,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,795,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $68,548,000 after acquiring an additional 411,717 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 616,219 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,808,000 after acquiring an additional 348,092 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $68.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.12. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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