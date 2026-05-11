Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 247,887 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 230.9% in the third quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% in the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $3,831,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Amphenol

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 646,056 shares of company stock valued at $94,594,783 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $127.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.35. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here