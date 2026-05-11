Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,495 shares of the software company's stock after selling 23,001 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 84,672 shares of the software company's stock worth $25,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 673 shares of the software company's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $2,948,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the software company's stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,755 shares of the software company's stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $244.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.10 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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