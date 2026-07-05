Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Has $6.48 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,859 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,914 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.12.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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