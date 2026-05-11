Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Has $9.77 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA reduced its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,924 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,309 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Cencora were worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,995,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $623,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,762 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,475,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,186 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Cencora by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,395,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,311,810,000 after purchasing an additional 916,506 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cencora from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $388.42.

View Our Latest Report on COR

Trending Headlines about Cencora

Here are the key news stories impacting Cencora this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cencora raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $17.65-$17.90 and resumed a $1 billion share repurchase program, signaling management confidence in earnings power and capital returns.

Cencora raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $17.65-$17.90 and resumed a $1 billion share repurchase program, signaling management confidence in earnings power and capital returns. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms still maintained bullish ratings after cutting price targets, including Citi and Baird, suggesting analysts continue to see upside despite the selloff.

Several Wall Street firms still maintained bullish ratings after cutting price targets, including Citi and Baird, suggesting analysts continue to see upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around the stock emphasizes a “valuation debate” and whether the post-earnings decline was overdone, indicating investors are reassessing expectations rather than reacting to a new operational shock. Cencora NYSE Composite Reset Sparks Valuation Debate

Commentary around the stock emphasizes a “valuation debate” and whether the post-earnings decline was overdone, indicating investors are reassessing expectations rather than reacting to a new operational shock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage is also centered on margin expansion versus growth, reflecting debate over whether Cencora is prioritizing profitability and buybacks over top-line momentum. Is Cencora (COR) Prioritizing Margin Expansion Over Growth With Its Raised EPS Outlook and Buybacks?

Analyst and media coverage is also centered on margin expansion versus growth, reflecting debate over whether Cencora is prioritizing profitability and buybacks over top-line momentum. Negative Sentiment: The main bearish driver is the earnings report, which missed EPS estimates and came with sales below analyst expectations, raising concerns about near-term growth momentum. Cencora NYSE: COR reports sales below analyst estimates in Q1 CY2026 earnings

The main bearish driver is the earnings report, which missed EPS estimates and came with sales below analyst expectations, raising concerns about near-term growth momentum. Negative Sentiment: A securities fraud investigation announcement could add overhang and legal-risk concerns, potentially worsening sentiment until more details are known. Securities Fraud Investigation Into Cencora, Inc. (COR) Announced

Cencora Trading Up 0.0%

COR opened at $261.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.26. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.82 and a fifty-two week high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cencora's payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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