Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 16,007 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its position in S&P Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 730,689 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $381,531,000 after purchasing an additional 60,138 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $419.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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