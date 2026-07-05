Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Makes New $17.33 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,572 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $17,328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.38.

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Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $394.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at $307,919,306.72. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock worth $1,403,598,971. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group is still benefiting from surging AI server demand, with a $51.3 billion backlog and an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle supporting the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook. Article Title

Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group is still benefiting from surging AI server demand, with a $51.3 billion backlog and an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle supporting the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Dell is also seeing international manufacturing and local AI demand tailwinds, with reports that most servers are now made in India as demand rises in that market. Article Title

Dell is also seeing international manufacturing and local AI demand tailwinds, with reports that most servers are now made in India as demand rises in that market. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from Dell Technologies World highlighted the company’s Microsoft partnership and hybrid-cloud positioning, reinforcing the long-term AI and enterprise infrastructure narrative. Article Title

Coverage from Dell Technologies World highlighted the company’s Microsoft partnership and hybrid-cloud positioning, reinforcing the long-term AI and enterprise infrastructure narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says Dell has run up too far, too fast, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable after its sharp rally. Article Title

Some commentary says Dell has run up too far, too fast, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable after its sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: Several pieces point to profit-taking and a downgrade, with analysts warning that Dell’s valuation may be stretched and that investors may want to lock in gains. Article Title

Several pieces point to profit-taking and a downgrade, with analysts warning that Dell’s valuation may be stretched and that investors may want to lock in gains. Negative Sentiment: Dell shares also fell as AI-linked stocks sold off broadly on fears that chip demand tied to the AI boom could be cooling, which weighed on the stock despite its business-specific strength. Article Title

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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