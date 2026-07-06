Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Makes New $979,000 Investment in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,482 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,837,339 shares of the bank's stock worth $862,792,000 after purchasing an additional 215,061 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,836,163 shares of the bank's stock valued at $618,860,000 after buying an additional 9,312,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,348,237 shares of the bank's stock worth $524,337,000 after acquiring an additional 573,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,400 shares of the bank's stock worth $497,459,000 after acquiring an additional 231,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $254,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $195,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $31.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.50 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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