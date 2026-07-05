Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Purchases 43,901 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,274 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,901 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $727,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $568,361,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,858,031 shares of the company's stock worth $472,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050,437 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,003,344 shares of the company's stock worth $1,596,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,636,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,869 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.30 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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