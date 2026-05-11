Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Purchases New Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,004 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This trade represents a 46.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $315.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $281.46 and a 52-week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. American Express's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

More American Express News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $345.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Express

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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