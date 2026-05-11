Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Raises Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the online travel company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expedia reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $1.96 beating estimates and revenue of $3.43 billion also topping forecasts. Bookings rose 13%, revenue climbed 15%, and B2B gross bookings jumped 22%, showing the company’s higher-margin business continues to drive growth. Expedia Group Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Expedia reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $1.96 beating estimates and revenue of $3.43 billion also topping forecasts. Bookings rose 13%, revenue climbed 15%, and B2B gross bookings jumped 22%, showing the company’s higher-margin business continues to drive growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive after the report, with BTIG and Bank of America reiterating bullish views and raising price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if Expedia can sustain its growth and margin improvement. Justin Post Reiterates Buy on Expedia, Lifts Price Target to $310

Analysts remained constructive after the report, with BTIG and Bank of America reiterating bullish views and raising price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if Expedia can sustain its growth and margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Expedia is leaning harder into AI, including integrations with ChatGPT and Claude and AI-powered customer support. Investors may view this as a long-term competitive advantage, though higher compute costs could offset near-term benefits. Expedia Group sees reward and risk in the rise of AI-powered travel

Expedia is leaning harder into AI, including integrations with ChatGPT and Claude and AI-powered customer support. Investors may view this as a long-term competitive advantage, though higher compute costs could offset near-term benefits. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend, which is a modest shareholder-return positive but unlikely to be a major stock driver on its own.

The company also announced a quarterly dividend, which is a modest shareholder-return positive but unlikely to be a major stock driver on its own. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and external travel concerns are weighing on the stock. Reports cited weaker outlook language and geopolitical/travel advisory headwinds, including the Middle East conflict and a Mexico travel advisory, which trimmed bookings and room-night growth. Expedia tumbles as Middle East conflict, Mexico travel advisory hit bookings

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $229.98 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $303.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Expedia Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $345.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $283.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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