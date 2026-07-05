Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Reduces Stock Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lessened its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,493 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 18,519 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,142 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 69,486 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 10.3% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 28,446 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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