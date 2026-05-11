Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Sells 101,558 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,297 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,558 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 244,715 shares of company stock worth $39,702,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $341.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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