Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Sells 1,731 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,398,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,843,346,000 after buying an additional 5,066,179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,668 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $120,294,000 after buying an additional 56,103 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 28.2% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,720,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 140.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total transaction of $2,066,825.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,658,227.40. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total value of $4,659,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,880. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $878.24 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $637.21 and a 1 year high of $1,034.96. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50-day moving average is $940.31 and its 200 day moving average is $906.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.18 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. iA Financial set a $1,032.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,137.00 to $1,141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,010.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

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