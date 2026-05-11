Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Trims Stock Holdings in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA trimmed its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 10,805 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 4,321 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 685 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Director Judy D. Olian acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.43 per share, with a total value of $59,726.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,699,801.62. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.0%

Ares Management stock opened at $126.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $195.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 10.54%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 251.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ares Management from $165.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Ares Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ares Management from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Ares Management from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $166.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARES

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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