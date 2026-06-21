Kera Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in United Rentals were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,358.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in United Rentals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,688 shares of the construction company's stock worth $126,362,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in United Rentals by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 484,450 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $462,485,000 after purchasing an additional 193,416 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,756 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in United Rentals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 367,814 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $351,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,045.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Rentals

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $1,077.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $953.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $871.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $693.78 and a 1 year high of $1,106.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.97 per share. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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