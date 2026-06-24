Kercheville Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of Kercheville Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron announced a strategic AI infrastructure agreement with Anthropic that includes memory and storage supply, AI architecture collaboration, enterprise use of Claude, and an investment in Anthropic’s funding round. Reuters article

Micron announced a strategic AI infrastructure agreement with Anthropic that includes memory and storage supply, AI architecture collaboration, enterprise use of Claude, and an investment in Anthropic’s funding round. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms raised price targets on Micron, signaling continued confidence in AI-driven memory demand and earnings upside. Benzinga analyst update

Several Wall Street firms raised price targets on Micron, signaling continued confidence in AI-driven memory demand and earnings upside. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are positioning for a potentially large post-earnings move, with options markets pricing in elevated volatility heading into the Q3 report. TipRanks article

Investors are positioning for a potentially large post-earnings move, with options markets pricing in elevated volatility heading into the Q3 report. Negative Sentiment: Micron was caught in a broad tech and memory-stock selloff as traders questioned whether massive AI capex spending will translate into sufficient returns. LA Times article

Micron was caught in a broad tech and memory-stock selloff as traders questioned whether massive AI capex spending will translate into sufficient returns. Negative Sentiment: South Korea’s KOSPI plunge and weakness in SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics added pressure on Micron, reinforcing fears that memory-chip enthusiasm may be overheating. Barron’s article

Micron Technology Stock Down 13.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $1,051.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,213.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $776.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,008.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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